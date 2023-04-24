SHEmazing!
Fans thrilled at latest snap of Kate Garraway & husband Derek

Many famous faces and fans of Kate Garraway have shared their delight to see a new photo of her and her husband at home after Derek’s long battle with ill health after contracting Covid-19. 

The Good Morning Britain host shared a snap of her and Derek smiling together in their garden along with their family as they celebrated Earth Day. 

Kate has been Derek’s carer since his health deteriorated drastically after getting Covid-19 at the beginning of 2020. Derek has been in and out of hospital since having the virus and had to be put into a medically induced coma as his organs were shutting down.

Credit: Instagram

Now, Kate has revealed her husband is home from hospital once again and was enjoying family time over the weekend. 

Posting a collection of photos with her dad, her husband and their children Kate penned, “Funny how it was just grandad & I for the digging & planting & then suddenly everyone appears when up!!”.

“Crowning a very special weekend with the Drapers ( Aunty Sue & grandma you are here in spirit) by planting a magnolia tree for #earthday. Happy Sunday everyone”, the presenter added. 

Stars and fans headed to the comments to complement how well Derek was looking after a difficult few years with his health.

One fan wrote, “How absolutely wonderful to see a pic of Derek, and looking so well too”, while a second said, “So glad Derek looks well and you all having fun time”.

“Ah such a lovely photo and I know it may not be the case but Derek looks really well”, penned another follower of Garraway’s.

Kate’s GMB co-presenter Susanna Reid penned, “Everything about these is gorgeous”. I’m a Celebrity… Get Me out of Here’s Vicky Pattison commented, “Derek looks amazing”.

To highlight the importance of carers and show the need for the support of their mental health, Kate Garraway released a documentary titled Kate Garraway: Finding Derek. The moving film won a National Television Award in 2021.

