Fans thrilled at insight into Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s hen party

by

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has delighted her fans by sharing an insight into her hen party. 

The former Little Mix band member shared a collage of videos from her bachelorette party as she celebrated her upcoming nuptials to fiancé Andre Gray.

Her former bandmate Jade Thirlwall was featured in the video alongside a group of friends. 

Leigh-Anne posted the video to her 9.9M Instagram followers, with one clip showing her and her pals enjoying breakfast together, another showing the group of girls wearing masks and a third showed them spending time on the beach. 

Credit: Leigh-Anne Pinnock Instagram

The 31-year-old didn’t reveal where her hen party took place but the warm weather and pretty beaches looked absolutely stunning.

In one clip, Pinnock donned a beautiful white bikini with a glitzy crochet skirt on top, as well as a veil that read ‘Future Mrs Gray’ and a feathered headband that said, ‘Bride To Be’.

Leigh-Anne captioned the post, “We made a fricken movie, the hen of dreams. I love these women more then humanly possible and sh*t I'm getting married y'al”.

Many fans headed to the comments to share their excitement after getting a look into the mum-of-two’s special day. 

Credit: Leigh-Anne Pinnock Instagram

“Ahhh the big day is coming… so excited for you”, wrote one fan while a second said, “OH MY GOD ITS HAPPENING!!! EVERYBODY STAY CALM!!! STAY F**KING CALM”.

“Actually not ready to see you as a bride! Going to be the most beautiful wedding ever”, penned a third fan. 

Another added, “My god Leigh’s getting married I’m gonna cry!!!”.

Jade Thirlwall also commented on the post to say, “Still recovering, the most beautiful hen”.

Credit: Leigh-Anne Pinnock Instagram

Leigh-Anne and Andre announced they were engaged in May 2020, on their four-year anniversary as a couple.

Posting snaps from the special moment to Instagram, the footballer wrote, “Let the caption speak for itself this time”, followed by a ring emoji, while his fiancée said, “Happy Anniversary baby… how has 4 years gone so fast! All I know is I'm another year more crazy about you. I couldn't love you harder if I tried”.

The happy couple welcomed the birth of their twins in August 2021, and are yet to reveal their genders or names with the world. 

