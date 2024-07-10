Fans thrilled as Vicky Pattison shares huge wedding update

Vicky Pattison has unveiled a huge wedding update to her fans.

The former Geordie Shore star and her fiancé Ercan Ramadan are preparing to tie the knot in Italy later this summer.

As the day of their ceremony nears closer, Vicky has revealed that she and Ercan have touched down at their wedding location, Puglia, to try the food that will be served on their big day, while also sharing an insight into their new reality show.

Pattison shared a collection of images to her 5.5M Instagram followers that show her and her future husband enjoying a selection of dishes at a stunning location.

In the post’s caption, Vicky explained, “WE FINALLY MADE IT!!!! After my passport debacle AND my hospital trip, it was starting to look like we just weren't meant to come out to puglia and do our tasting for the wedding!”.

“But, we made it and it did not disappoint.. as you can probably tell from @ercan_ram on about picture 5… (both myself and @everythingorganised told him to pace himself but he just wouldn't listen!!)”.

Vicky also revealed that they are filming for her and Ercan’s upcoming wedding reality show, Vicky Pattison: Destination Wedding.

She said, “A beautiful selection of wines, pastas and a gorgeous refresher of our stunning venue.. plus abit of filming for our new @e4grams show- it is so good to be feeling abit more like myself again”.

Many fans of the reality star took to the comments to share messages of excitement with the bride-to-be.

One fan penned, “Big Thankyou to @castle_elvira for changing our reservation a number of times due to various things… you were also worth the wait!”.

“Wow! You deserve all this and more! Looks like yours will be a wedding to remember

"So glad your feeling better, can’t wait to watch your show! I’m so excited for you both”, wrote a second fan.

Another commenter added, “So glad to see you are well again honey!!! Looks like an amazing wedding is on the cards!! Wow”.

The wedding update comes after Vicky was hospitalised and diagnosed with glandular fever while also having an infection and an abscess in her throat at the end of June.