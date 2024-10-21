Fans thrilled as Jennifer Lawrence announces pregnancy news

Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant!

Congratulations are in order for The Hunger Games actress and her husband Cooke Maroney as they have revealed the wonderful news that they’re expecting their second child together.

The couple are already proud parents to their two-year-old son, Cy.

The exciting news of Jennifer’s pregnancy was confirmed to Vogue by a representative for the actor.

Announcing the news on social media, Vogue posted a snap of Jennifer to their 50M Instagram followers.

In the picture, Jennifer can be seen getting out of a car in Los Angeles while on her way to dinner.

They captioned the post, “Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Lawrence! The Oscar-winning actor will be welcoming her second child with art gallerist husband Cooke Maroney, a representative has confirmed to Vogue. Head to the link in our bio for all the details. Photo: @filmdigitals”.

Fans of the Silver Linings Playbook star headed to the comments to share their excitement over the lovely news.

One fan wrote, “Congratulations and good luck!”.

“She’s beautiful”, penned another commenter, while a third added, “Congratulations Jlaw”.

Jennifer and Cooke tied the knot in October 2019 at the Belcourt mansion in Newport, Rhode Island. The pair went on to welcome their first child, Cy, into the world in February 2022.

The 34-year-old previously spoke to Vogue about her motherhood experience after giving birth to her son.

At the time she explained, “I mean the euphoria of Cy is just – Jesus, it’s impossible”.

“I always tell him, ‘I love you so much it’s impossible’”.

Congratulations again to Jennifer and Cooke as they prepare for this exciting new chapter as a family-of-four.