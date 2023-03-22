Fans tear up over Stacey Solomon’s sweet tribute to son Zachary

Stacey Solomon has been celebrating her eldest child!

Stacey’s son Zachary turned 15 years old yesterday, and to mark the special occasion, the mum-of-five has shared an emotional tribute to him.

On her Instagram account last night, the Sort Your Life Out presenter decided to post a black-and-white montage of heartwarming moments of her time with Zachary so far.

The beginning of the video takes Stacey’s 5.6M followers all the way back back to 2009, when she auditioned for The X Factor.

“It’s her chance to make her life better for herself and her one-year-old son,” presenter Dermot O’Leary can be heard saying in a voiceover.

“He means everything to me,” Stacey teared up in an X Factor interview at the time. “He’s my baby.”

The video then goes on to showcase Zachary being an incredible big brother to his four younger siblings – Leighton (10), Rex (3), Rose (1) and newborn Belle.

“Look How Far We’ve Come My Baby,” Stacey gushed in the caption of her video. “15 Wonderful Years Of You Zachy”.

The 33-year-old then went on to praise Zachary for being a respectful older brother. “Thank you for everything Zach. You are all our rock. I cannot even believe how quickly it’s gone and what a kind caring young man you’ve become,” she penned.

Stacey concluded her emotional birthday tribute with one final message for her son. “I’m so proud of you. To the moon and back always my darling,” she promised.

Since sharing her trip down memory lane, Stacey has received an overwhelming amount of moving messages from her celebrity fans.

“Im gone,” replied Stacey’s best friend, cleaning guru Mrs Hinch. “and incredible beautiful boy inside and out. Your first baby always xxxx happy birthday Zachy.”

“How special, had me in tears,” commented Kate Ferdinand, the wife of retired footballer Rio Ferdinand.

“Well this made me cryyyy!! So so lovely,” added YouTuber and author Zoe Sugg.

We hope Zachary had an amazing birthday!