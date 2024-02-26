Fans support Romeo Beckham as he reveals split from girlfriend Mia

Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan have announced they have ended their relationship.

Since confirming the news of their split following online speculation that they had secretly gone their separate ways, fans have shared support for the footballer and model.

Romeo and Mia had been an item for five years before they revealed their split in emotional statements on social media.

Both Romeo and Mia confirmed they are no longer in a relationship in separate posts shared to their Instagram Stories.

Beckham unveiled a photo of him and Mia pulling funny faces at each other to his 4M followers and wrote, “Mooch and I have parted ways after 5 years of love, we still have a lot of love and respect for each other, and still hold a strong friendship and always will”.

Mia then posted a selfie of the couple to her 648K followers and penned a similar message about the pair still having love for each other while no longer being in a relationship.

The 21-year-old penned, “This is Ro, we have grown up with each other since we were 16!! Love takes different forms & paths as you mature”.

“We aren’t tougher romantically but we do share lots & lots of love for one another… after 5 years we friendzoned each other heheh”.

Many fans of Romeo’s and Mia’s took to the comments of each of their most recent Instagram posts to share supportive messages for them amid the news of their split.

Credit: Romeo Beckham Instagram

One fan wrote, “Hope u are ok ro”, while a second said, “Keep ya head up bro..”.

“Chin up girl x”, added another social media user.

Speculation that Romeo and Mia had previously broken up has been circulating for the past few weeks as the couple stopped sharing loved-up photos together online.

They also didn’t post a Valentine’s Day tribute to each other on social media, which they have done in previous years.