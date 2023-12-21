Fans support Mrs Hinch as she reveals family’s autism diagnoses

Fans of Sophie Hinchliffe have been sending support her way, after she announced that both she and her son Ronnie have been diagnosed with autism.

The cleaning guru, who is also known as Mrs Hinch to her fanbase, took to social media last night to confirm the news.

On Instagram, Sophie posted a heartwarming snap of herself and four-year-old Ron smiling together on their staircase.

“A question I am asked daily. Mrs Hinch, is Ronnie autistic? Yes, our wonderful Ronnie is autistic. In fact, I am too,” she declared in her caption, before going on to admit that she received the diagnosis earlier this year.

“Both Ron and I have had confirmation for a while now. We decided as a family to take our time to process, to learn, to grow and to find our way together before we shared. So that’s exactly what we did and are continuing to do each day,” she explained.

“We have hard days but we also have lots of magical days. And if only everyone accepted and understood autism, the world really would be a much better place,” she continued.

The mum-of-two concluded her post by writing a sweet dedication to her oldest son.

“Ronnie, thank you for being ours, for being so precious and simply incredible. Because of you everything finally made sense to me after 33 years. You are my absolute inspiration in life. I love you Ron … Mummy is right here with you, in this together, forever xxx,” she gushed.

Following Sophie’s news, many of her 4.7M followers have since taken to the comments section of her post to praise her for speaking out about autism.

“Neurodivergence is no longer going to be a minority and I hope the world realises that one size doesn’t fit all. Different is wonderful,” one fan replied.

“This is wonderful – knowledge is power. Well done for protecting yourselves and giving yourself time to process,” another penned.

“You’re both perfect just the way you are!” a third fan added.