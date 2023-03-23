Fans support Dani Dyer as she opens up about ‘mum guilt’

Dani Dyer has had an open conversation about feeling guilty for her first-born child as she prepares to welcome her twins into the world.

The former Love Island star is mum to two-year-old Santi and announced she was expecting identical twin girls in January of this year.

Sharing an insight into her pregnancy, birth plan and thoughts on feeling guilty for when she recovers after having her twins, Dani posted a collection of lovely photos of her and her toddler to her 3.6M Instagram followers.

As Dyer voiced her worries in the caption of the post, many of her fans have shared their support and offered advice for her in the comments.

Dani captioned the post, “I am so excited for our family to be growing.. I feel so lucky and blessed to be having 2 more babies.. but I just feel like I have so many worries going around in my head that I need to just get them all out”.

“I remember one of my friends having a second baby and telling me about the second baby guilt she had and I never understood it until I fell pregnant again! Honestly the mum guilt never ends I don’t think”.

The 26-year-old then opened up about her birth plan. “I have been booked in to have a planned c-section. Because I had an emergency c-section before they felt the safer way would be for the twins to be delivered by c-section again”.

“Especially because they are identical twins, it’s always a bit more risky. I have always wanted a vaginal birth, but I knew I had to listen to my consultant”.

“As soon as I found out I should have a c-section, I instantly felt so guilty and worried about the recovery. I still want to be able to pick Santi up and run around and do the activities I usually do but because Santi is still only little himself, I can’t really explain why mummy can’t do her usual activities. So much is changing but I still want him to think I can be the best mummy possible”.

Fans rushed to support Dani in the comments by offering advice and sharing their own experiences with this stage of motherhood.

“Mom guilt was real…but you learn that you manage to give both all of your love!… Everything does just fall into place”, wrote one fan.

Another follower of Dani’s penned, “He will love them so much that guilt will subside a little. It'll always be there, but just do your best as you already do hun”.

“He will be the best big brother and will fast become mummy’s little helper!! You’ll always have that bond with him. Mum guilt goes with the territory. Enjoy the one on one time now and don’t worry”, added a third fan.