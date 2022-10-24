Fans shocked as Peter Andre details house getting struck by lightning

Peter Andre and his daughter Princess have experienced a terrifying incident while at home during the poor weather over the weekend.

Fans of the Mysterious Girl singer were left shocked after he revealed his house was struck by lightning while he and 15-year-old Princess were at home.

Sharing a video to his 1.8M Instagram followers that displays where the bolt hit his chimney, as well as showing brick debris in his garden where they fell off the roof after being struck, he explained the scary situation. The sound of alarms, rain and thunder can he heard in the background of the worrying clip.

“Our house just got struck by lightning. The loudest thing I’ve ever heard. Alarms going off. This is mad”.

“Thank god princess is ok. Although don’t know what was louder, her scream or the roof”, he added.

Fans rushed to the comments to share how surprised they were by the clip, and wish Peter and his family well.

“Omg Pete!!! This lightning is insane!!! Stay safe!!!!”, wrote one fan, while a second penned, “How Mad! I’m glad you’re all ok and hope you get it fixed soon”.

“Oh my god thats so scary, I hope the kiddies aren't too frightened”, said a third fan.

Famous faces also left messages for the television personality. Social media star The Singing Dentist added, “Gosh!! Glad to hear you’re both ok bro!!”.

Presenter Ria Hebden also commented, “Glad you’re all ok hun xx”, with Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas penning, "Hope you're ok brother".

The 49-year-old’s wife Emily also left a comment under the post, revealing that she was away with their youngest children when the lightning struck. “I’m just so glad you are all ok. Typical the one week i am away this happens”.

She continued, “The 2 kiddies are with me, but poor Pete left to deal with the house. Poor thing I’m just glad they are all ok xx”.