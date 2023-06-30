Fans shocked as Love Island’s Davide confirms split from Ekin-Su

Love Island fans have been reacting to the news of a devastating breakup.

2022 winner Davide Sanclimenti has announced that he is no longer in a relationship with Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

The couple found fame during last year’s summer season of Love Island, and later went on to win the series together.

Sadly, 11 months after leaving the villa together, the pair have decided to part ways.

Davide chose to take to his Instagram stories yesterday evening to confirm that his romance with Ekin-Su has come to an end.

“@ekinsuofficial & I are no longer together,” the 28-year-old wrote in a statement.

“I am grateful for the memories and opportunities we shared together and I wish her nothing but the best. I would like for everybody to respect this decision during this difficult time, I will continue to support Ekin in anyway possible,” he concluded.

Ekin-Su has yet to make any official comment on her split from Davide. The 28-year-old previously shared that she is currently enjoying some time away with her family in her native Turkey.

As the couple were extremely popular during and after their Love Island stint, many fans have since taken to social media to express their shock and disappointment at the breakup news.

“ekin and davide broke up!!??? i don’t believe in love anymore,” one fan penned.

“Can’t believe you’ve split,” another exclaimed.

“Chin up babe your prince will arrive soon you’re a beautiful girl inside and out,” a third replied to Ekin-Su.

Just two days before revealing their breakup, Ekin-Su and Davide had displayed a loved-up partnership at the London premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Both reality stars later posted snaps of themselves from the event, with Ekin-Su writing in her caption: “Indiana Jones premier with my man”.