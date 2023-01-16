Fans shocked as Ekin-Su faces Dancing on Ice skate off

Dancing on Ice returned to our screens last night where we saw stars battle it out on the ice to ensure their place in next week’s show.

After an evening of glamour and wonderful skating skills, fans were left shocked as Love Island winner, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, ended up on the bottom of the leaderboard.

Ekin-Su and her dance partner Brendyn Hatfield skated to Britney Spears’ Toxic, which included a nod to Love Island as Ekin crawled on the ice as she did on the dating show in order to speak with Jay privately on the terrace.

They were in the bottom two positions with Michelle Heaton and her skating partner Lukasz Rozycki after the six celebs had performed.

After the public casted their votes, it wasn’t enough to get Ekin-Su and Brendyn a guaranteed spot in the series as Holly WIlloughby and Philip Schofeild announced they would face the skate off next week.

The 28-year-old seemed disappointed after she revealed, “I thought the skate was good”, after her post-skate interview.

“There was times when I need to improve skating on my own but I felt I performed as much as I could with the energy that I’ve got”.

She added, “I was ill and we did kind of play it safe this week. It’s week one and I want to prove the judges wrong and I will improve each week, so, rock on week two”.

Fans were shocked that Ekin-Su must face the skate off and shared their opinions online. “Omg this is completely wrong I thought she was the top 2 this week”, wrote one fan.

A second fan penned, “She definitely didn’t deserve to be in the skate off”. “Wrong choice. She wasn't the best but definitely wasn't the worst”, added a third.

“Ekin we’re all behind you! I think you are great and you’ll smash the skate off next week”, said another viewer.