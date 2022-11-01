Fans shocked as Blue’s Lee Ryan announces birth of fourth child

The Ryan family has grown.

Congratulations are in order for Blue band member Lee Ryan as he announces he has become a dad for the fourth time- and it’s a girl!

Lee and his wife Verity Paris kept the birth of their newborn daughter a secret from the world until now.

The 39-year-old shared a sweet video of him holding the tot to Blue’s Instagram and Tiktok, which left fans shocked. Lee then explained that he is not going on Blue’s promotional tour for their album because he is staying at home and spending time with his family.

While cradling his bundle of joy the All Rise singer revealed, “Hey everyone, listen, I just wanted to say that I’m sorry I’m not there for the promo right now and all the boys are doing everything”.

“Everything’s ok. I know there’s been people talking some madness. I’ve actually had a little baby. As you can see, she’s only three weeks old now, so I’m at home with my family, being a dad, and being with the children”.

He added that he will “be back soon with the boys”, and went on to thank fans for all of their support of the band’s new album.

Surprised fans rushed to the comments to congratulate Lee on his latest addition to the family.

One fan wrote, “Such beautiful news. So glad he is happy and ok bless him! Sending love and all the best wishes to Less and family”.

“Awww precious!! Enjoy your time with your family and congrats on your little one”, penned a second fan.

A third added, “Huge congratulations! Your baby girl is precious. Enjoy your time away and get as many baby cuddles as you can. Looking forward to seeing you when you’re ready to come back! Much love to you and your family”.

Lee is already dad to 14-year-old Bluebell, whom he shares with Jessica Keevil, 13-year-old Rayn whom he shares with Samantha Miller and a one-year-old daughter whom he shares with his current wife Verity Paris.