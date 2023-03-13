Fans share delight as Dancing on Ice winner is revealed

Dancing on Ice drew to a close last night and fans of the skating show have shared their delight at the final decision as Olympian Nile Wilson was crowned as champion alongside his partner Olivia Smart.

The final saw the pair battle it out against The Only Way is Essex star Joey Essex who skated with his partner Vanessa Bauer, and RuPaul’s Drag Race’s The Vivienne skating with her pro skater Colin Grafton.

After impressive skating from all three couples as they all performed their own individual routines, they were all awarded full marks from the judges- 40 points to each couple.

But, after taking part in a skate-off where all couples took to the ice at the same time, The Vivienne and Colin Grafton were the first pair to be eliminated.

That left Joey and Vanessa, and Nile and Olivia to battle it out as they skated to Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean’s iconic Olympic Bolero routine.

In the end, Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby announced the public vote’s decision which resulted in Nile and Olivia winning, leaving the pair shocked and overjoyed.

Fans wasted no time in sharing their delight in the decision, with many commenting under Dancing on Ice’s most recent Instagram post that revealed the great news.

“So so well deserved Nile and Olivia absolutely amazing every week”, wrote one fan, while a second said, “My winner from the start. So pleased for them both”.

“Well done Nile and Olivia, from your first skate I just really hoped (and knew) that you would win. Your Bolero gave me goosebumps and made me so emotional”, penned another viewer of the show.

A fourth added, “Congratulations, absolutely deserved it as they were incredible. But well done to Joey and the Vivienne too”.