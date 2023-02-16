Fans react to video of Stacey Solomon’s baby daughters meeting

Fans of Stacey Solomon have been getting teary-eyed over the moment her two daughters met for the first time.

The Loose Women panellist welcomed her fifth child last week, her third with husband Joe Swash. The couple are now parents to a beautiful baby girl named Belle.

Following the announcement of her baby girl’s arrival, Stacey had teased that she had filmed the heartwarming moment that her one-year-daughter Rose met her younger sister for the very first time.

Last night, Stacey decided to reveal the adorable video to her 5.5M Instagram followers, and it is an emotional one!

“Do you want to meet her?” Stacey asks Rose as she gently hands baby Belle over to her. “It’s a baby!”, Rose squeals in a delighted response.

“When Rose met Belle,” the 33-year-old mum penned in her caption, alongside the beautiful footage of Rose cradling and kissing her new sister.

“More than my heart could have ever imagined,” Stacey added with pride. “My whole heart aches for them and the adventures that are to come.”

Since sharing the sweet clip, fans of the Tap To Tidy author have been sharing their emotional responses.

“Oh sister bond is the best bond xxxx”, commented one Instagram follower.

“Oh this is just too much,” gushed another. “Rose’s little fingers stroking Belle’s hair”.

“Oh my gawd, my heart,” replied another fan. “Rose has looked so small and tiny but she looks so grown up next to Belle”.

Stacey and Joe initially announced the arrival of their baby girl over the weekend. A few days later, Stacey revealed that they had decided to name their daughter Belle.

Credit: Stacey Solomon Instagram

“Our beautiful, delicate baby girl. Who will forever remind us of the bluebells that are about to bloom as you bring the spring with you into the world…”, Stacey gushed at the time.

As well as their two daughters, Stacey and Joe are parents to three-year-old son Rex. Stacey also has two elder sons – 14-year-old Zachary and 10-year-old Leighton – from previous relationships.

Welcome baby Belle to the world!