Fans react to stellar Celebrity Great British Bake Off lineup

The star-studded lineup for this year’s celebrity series of The Great British Bake Off has been announced, and it seems like fans couldn’t be more delighted with it!

Last night, the producers of the highly-popular Channel 4 show revealed the 20 famous faces who will be entering the infamous white tent – and one of them is a Friends star!

Actor David Schwimmer, who is best known for playing Ross Geller in the beloved American sitcom, will be donning an apron and taking part in the charity special.

Credit: Bake Off Instagram

Fans have already expressed amazement at David’s inclusion in the series, with former Bake Off contestant Martha Collinson teasing: “I desperately hope you do the fajita technical with Ross in the tent!”.

“I hope David Schwimmer makes Rachel’s English trifle”, added Helena Garcia, who also appeared in Bake Off in 2019.

Alongside David, fans can also expect to see the likes of Olympic swimmer Tom Daley, presenter and Strictly finalist AJ Odudu, reality star Gemma Collins and Starstruck comedian Rose Matafeo.

Ted Lasso actress Ellie Taylor, former Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson, Loose Women panellist Judi Love, and Top Gear presenter Paddy McGuinness will also be entering the tent in an effort to impress judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood and become Star Baker.

Included in the lineup will be actress and comedian Lucy Beaumont, King Gary star Tom Davis, The Royle Family actress Jessica Hynes, poet Tim Key, The Inbetweeners actor Joe Thomas, comedian Michael Wozniak and The Repair Shop star Jay Blades.

Rounding up the celebs will be Dragon’s Den entrepreneur Deborah Meaden, Sherwood actor David Morrissey, Loose Women star Coleen Nolan, and radio presenter Adele Roberts, who revealed in June of last year that she is cancer-free following a bowel cancer diagnosis.

The celeb-filled series is all in aid of Stand Up 2 Cancer, which aims to raise life-changing funds to help find a cure for cancer.

As of yet, we still do not know who will be presenting Bake Off alongside Noel Fielding, following Matt Lucas’ surprise departure from the show in December. However, it is strongly believed that the new host will make their debut for this brand-new celeb series.

The producers of Bake Off have confirmed that the new series will begin to air "soon", with fans anticipating it to begin sometime next month. How exciting!