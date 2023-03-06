Fans react to Stacey Solomon’s first family pic with baby Belle

Stacey Solomon has finally shared the first family photo with her new addition!

The Sort Your Life Out presenter welcomed her fifth child, a baby girl named Belle, into the world last month alongside her husband Joe Swash.

Since then, fans of the 33-year-old have been wishing to see a wholesome family snap with all of Stacey’s children together – and now, she finally shared one!

Yesterday evening, Stacey teased that her eldest daughter, one-year-old Rose, had chosen a colour for everyone in the Solomon-Swash household to wear.

Credit: Stacey Solomon Instagram

“I love playing with you Rose,” she penned in her caption, alongside an adorable video of her and Rose playing with a purple stuffed monkey.

“She chose our clothes today her favourite colour is purple,” Stacey explained. “I’m going to try and find purple clothes for everyone & get a family picture.”

Then, a few hours later, Stacey revealed the wholesome family photo – including Joe, Rose, baby Belle, and Stacey’s three sons – Zachary (14), Leighton (10) and Rex (3).

“My whole heart is bursting,” the former X Factor star gushed in her caption to her 5.6M Instagram followers.

“Feeling like the actual Brady Bunch,” she joked. “Happy Sunday from our crazy family to yours.”

Stacey then concluded her caption with a hilarious confession as to why she wanted to gather her family together for a photo. “And yes I washed my hair today so I told everyone to find something purple and mark the occasion with a family photo,” she teased.

In the comments section of her photo, Stacey has received an influx of heartwarming messages from her followers.

“No way is that Rex at the front,” one fan exclaimed. “when did he get so big!!”

“Rose is melting my heart,” another wrote.

“What a gorgeous family you’ve created @staceysolomon beautiful x,” another follower commented.

We can’t get over how adorable the Solomon-Swash family is!