Fans react to Kylie Jenner teasing rare pics of baby son

Kylie Jenner has been opening up about her life as a mum!

The 25-year-old took to Instagram last night to share a few rare snaps with herself and her new baby boy.

“highlights”, Kylie penned in her caption, followed by a so-called ‘photo dump’ of her life recently.

In the photo dump, the mum-of-two included an adorable snap of herself, her four-year-old daughter Stormi, and her 9-month-old son walking to the car together. The mother-and-daughter-duo look so sweet in the image, as they bond with their matching black dresses.

Credit: Kylie Jenner Instagram

In amongst mirror selfies and photos of freshly-done nails, Kylie also included a cute, candid photo of herself and her baby son. In the snap, The Kardashians star is as casual as can be, wearing loungewear with her hair pulled back into a loose ponytail. Her adorable little one balances in between her legs as the pair lounge about in the garden.

One of her final photos showcases Kylie teaching her youngest child to walk in her picturesque garden.

Since uploading the photo dump, the mum-of-two has been flooded with adoring comments.

Credit: Kylie Jenner Instagram

“every pic makes me happier and happier”, wrote Kylie’s personal assistant Maguire Grace Amundsen.

“The baby”, penned Tiffany Sorya, followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

“Love your life”, commented entrepreneur Heather Sanders.

The photo dump comes less than one week after the influencer teased her fans about her baby son’s name.

Credit: Kylie Jenner Instagram

When she gave birth to her second child back in February of this year, Kylie revealed to the world that her son’s name was Wolf. However, in September, she then shared the news that she wanted to change his name – but has yet to reveal what the change will be.

“My baby’s name is still Wolf. I will let you guys know when I change it. Maybe I will tell you guys in season 3,” Kylie teased at the end of The Kardashians season 2 finale, which aired last week.

We’re dying to know what the new name is!