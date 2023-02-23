Fans react to Kim Kardashian’s emotional tribute to dad Robert

The Kardashian family has been honouring the late Robert Kardashian.

Robert was married to Kris Jenner for thirteen years until their split in 1991, and the pair welcomed four children together. Tragically, he was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in July 2003 and passed away just two months later, at the age of 59.

Yesterday, February 22, would have been Robert’s 79th birthday. To mark the bittersweet occasion, his daughter Kim took to social media to send him an emotional message.

The 42-year-old decided to share an abundance of photos and videos of herself and her father from throughout their time together.

Kim began her post’s lengthy caption with a devastating truth. “Happy Birthday Dad- it’s almost getting to the point where I’ve had to remember you longer than I’ve known you,” she wrote.

“Its been 20 years since we’ve celebrated your birthday here on earth. But I will take it because I had the best dad in the whole wide world and am so lucky I had 22 years with you!”, she continued.

Kim then went on to mention her children, as well as her nieces and nephews, and how much she wishes Robert could have met them. “There’s so much I wanna tell you and show you and so many little humans I wish you knew because God you would love them so much!”, she exclaimed.

Credit: Kim Kardashian Instagram

Kim concluded her caption with a final, heartbreaking tribute to her dad. “I can close my eyes and hear your voice and remember the funniest little things about you that make me so happy. I’ll never ever let that go,” she promised.

“I just really miss you and kinda need you right now. Please come to me in a dream soon. I love you so much happy 79th birthday!”, she penned.

Fans soon flocked to Kim’s comments section to express their condolences and support.

Credit: Kim Kardashian Instagram

“he is so proud of you Kim,” wrote singer Carter James. “you carry his legacy with you every day”.

“Your psalm is his little twin”, replied one follower, referring to Kim’s youngest son.

“Your father is your biggest guardian angel”, another commented.

Kim continues her father’s legacy through her four children – North (9), Saint (7), Chicago (5) and Psalm (3).