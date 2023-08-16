Fans react to first glimpse of Jamie Dornan in The Tourist series 2

Fans of The Tourist, listen up!

The producers behind the hit BBC show have finally shared a first glimpse into its upcoming second series.

Filming for the second series began back in April, and now, audiences have been given a sneak peek of it.

Earlier today, the team behind The Tourist took to social media to share some brand-new stills of leads Jamie Dornan and Danielle Macdonald.

Credit: BBC

The Fall star Jamie is reprising his role as Elliot Stanley, a man searching for his true identity after obtaining memory loss. Meanwhile, Elliot is joined by Danielle’s character Helen Chambers, a police officer who encountered him while in the Outback.

This time, instead of taking place in the depths of the Australian wilderness, series two of The Tourist will be set in Ireland.

According to the BBC, Elliot and Helen will be “confronted by friends and foes as they attempt to uncover the secrets of Elliot’s past,” and the pair will subsequently be “dragged into a longstanding family feud.”

Credit: BBC

The upcoming series will also introduce a rake of new characters, including Detective Ruairi Slater (Conor MacNeill), Niamh Cassidy (Olwen Fouéré) and the intriguing McDonnell family.

“Full of shocking plot twists and the same off-beat comedy that made series one a success, The Tourist is set to return with even more quirky characters and intense action,” the BBC promises.

While a release date for The Tourist has yet to be announced, fans have already been sharing their excitement for the new episodes.

“So excited for this – loved the first series, and those two,” one viewer gushed.

Credit: BBC

“Can't wait for season 2 & the further adventures of Elliot and Helen,” another added.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show in January, Jamie Dornan recalled his surprise about The Tourist’s success.

“There wasn’t meant to be [a second series], but then when that many people watch something… you know how the world works,” he teased. “So, there’s an appetite for it. [Creators] Jack and Harry Williams are very smart fellas, and they’ve figured out a way of continuing the story.”