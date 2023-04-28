Fans react to drama-filled first look at The Kardashians season 3

We finally have a trailer for The Kardashians season 3!

Last month, the team behind the hit reality show announced that it would be returning on May 25.

Now, we have finally been given a full-length trailer, and it looks like we are getting a lot of drama this season!

The trailer begins with Kim Kardashian realising that this is the first time that she has filmed for the series since her divorce from ex-husband Kanye West.

“I don’t know how Kim handles everything with her ex-husband,” younger sister Kendall Jenner admits, as footage overlays of the girls’ mother Kris comforting an upset Kim.

“I don’t think you realise the weight of the world is on your shoulders,” Kris shares, to which Kim replies, “He has made up the most insane narrative. We stay silent through all the lies.”

Viewers can also expect to follow Khloé Kardashian through her operation to remove skin cancer from her face.

“She doesn’t sleep, she’s lost a lot of weight,” Kendall worries about her big sister, as Khloé confesses: “This was way more serious than I anticipated it to be.”

The drama-filled trailer also hints at further tension between Kim and Kourtney, following the latter’s lavish nuptials to Travis Barker. “My sister used my wedding as a business opportunity,” Kourtney claims defiantly.

Kendall then goes on to explain that Kourtney “felt like her wedding vibes were, like, stripped from her,” but Kim immediately disagrees, stating: “I’m really confused how this narrative came into her head.”

Lastly, fans of the Kardashian family can expect to see the women having a frank discussion about the influence they have. “All of us just need to have a bigger conversation about the beauty standards that we’re setting,” youngest sister Kylie Jenner notes.

“I don’t want my daughter to do the things I did,” Kylie adds, referring to five-year-old Stormi.

Since the trailer’s release, viewers have been expressing their thoughts on the upcoming season.

“FINALLY!! REAL drama,” one fan exclaimed.

“okay but this is IT!!!! the girlies said ok you want drama? you’re gonna get DRAMA,” another wrote.

“Omg this season is going to be fire, I can just tell!!!” a third added.

The Kardashians season 3 launches on May 25 on Disney+.