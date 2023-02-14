Fans react to baby name Stacey Solomon chose for her new arrival

Stacey Solomon revealed her newborn baby girl’s name to the world and fans have been sharing their opinions on social media.

Stacey announced that she has given birth to her fifth child over the weekend and has now shared the tot’s name.

Posting gorgeous photos of her baby girl fast asleep and wrapped in a white blanket to her 5.5M Instagram followers, the Loose Women star told fans her baby’s name is Belle.

She captioned the post, “Belle. Our little Belle. Our beautiful, delicate baby girl. Who will forever remind us of the bluebells that are about to bloom as you bring the spring with you into the world”.

“And a little special connection to your Rose. To the moon and back Belle. Forever and always”, she sweetly added.

Fans of Stacey’s rushed to the comments to share their thoughts on the Disney-inspired name.

One wrote, “Oh my gosh Belle, how perfect. I absolutely love it, it goes perfectly with Rose. Belle is my favourite Disney character from beauty & the beast. She is so precious”.

“Such a stunning name for a perfect little girl. Absolutely over the moon for you all”, said a second fan.

A third penned, “Belle is so beautiful, congratulations beautiful family & well done Stacey”.

“Omg I love it! Belle and the rose connection melts my heart”, added another one of Stacey's fans.

The 33-year-old had been inundated with messages about what Belle’s name would be before she announced it.

Speaking on her Instagram Stories last night before revealing the moniker Stacey explained, “Reading all of your lovely messages. We really wanted to meet her and get to know her before we decided on a name. But we think we know who she is now”.

The Tap to Tidy author said her newest member of the family was born at home and ‘flew into the world’ when sharing the news that she had arrived.