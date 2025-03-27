Fans react as Vogue Williams & Spencer Matthews deny split rumours

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews have denied speculation that they are ending their marriage.

In recent days, reports began to swirl that Irish podcaster Vogue and former Made In Chelsea star Spencer had decided to separate.

The couple have been married since 2018, and have also welcomed three children together.

Now, Vogue has taken the opportunity to address the rumours directly, confirming that she is still happily married to Spencer.

Last night, the 39-year-old took to Instagram to share a loving photo montage of many snaps with her husband.

“It’s with great sadness that I have to let you know that Spen and I are NOT breaking up! I usually avoid addressing baseless and cruel rumours but this just keeps coming up,” Vogue began in her caption.

“It’s disappointing to see this narrative being pushed almost daily when it’s absolutely not true and much more importantly I don’t want my children hearing these lies in the playground,” she continued, referring to the couple’s three little ones – six-year-old Theodore, four-year-old Gigi and two-year-old Otto.

“We’re not sure what the angle is or where it’s coming from but the whole thing feels very strange and mean. We’re very happily married and in love and I hope posting the truth on my own platform might make it stop,” Vogue added.

In the comments section of Vogue’s post, Spencer went on to share his own thoughts on the matter, as he teased: “Some of the articles are quite funny to be fair.”

Many of the couple’s devoted fans have also been expressing their reactions to the latest headlines.

“So pleased you’ve said this! Must be so hard to read each day. Knew it would be all rubbish,” one follower replied.

“Couple goals right there!!” another praised.

“My heart for a minute there when I saw the ‘it’s with great sadness’! Jaysus Vogue,” a third fan exclaimed.