Fans react as Victoria Coren Mitchell secretly welcomes second child

Victoria Coren Mitchell is now a mum-of-two!

The Only Connect presenter has announced that she has quietly welcomed her second child with her husband, comedian David Mitchell.

Victoria has confirmed that she welcomed her little one last week, joining the couple’s eight-year-old daughter Barbara.

The 51-year-old chose to take to social media yesterday to share the unexpected news.

Many people are assuming my tweet yesterday was a Halloween costume. Not at all; last week I had a baby and nothing currently fits me except cloaks. Luckily, Only Connect is a pre-record. Happy All Saints Day! — Victoria Coren Mitchell (@VictoriaCoren) November 1, 2023

In a message posted on X, Victoria made reference to a post that she had shared on October 31, which showed her dressed up in a red cloak.

“Many people are assuming my tweet yesterday was a Halloween costume. Not at all; last week I had a baby and nothing currently fits me except cloaks,” she teased, subtly announcing the birth of her second child.

At the end of her message, Victoria concluded: “Luckily, Only Connect is a pre-record. Happy All Saints Day!"

Following on from her baby joy, many fans of Victoria and David have since taken to the replies of her post to send well-wishes on their newest arrival.

“Congratulations to you both!! So excited you have another addition to the clan xx,” one follower penned.

“Many congratulations Victoria and to David, I hope baby is doing well,” another replied.

While Victoria chose not to share the name of her newborn in her message, the couple did share the name in an official birth announcement.

In a segment in newspaper The Times, it was revealed: “MITCHELL on 26th October 2023 to Victoria and David, a daughter, June Violet sister to Barbara."

Credit: Channel 4

After initially meeting at a film premiere back in 2007, Victoria and David did not start dating until three years later. However, Victoria has previously stated that it was ‘love at first sight’.

“I thought that was ridiculous but, a couple of hours later, I thought I probably would marry him,” she recalled to the Radio Times in 2016.

The pair did indeed tie the knot in November 2012, and later went on to welcome their first child, Barbara, in May 2015.