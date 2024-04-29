Fans react as Prince William & Kate mark anniversary with unseen snap

It’s the Prince and Princess of Wales’ wedding anniversary!

Today (April 29), Prince William and Kate Middleton are marking their 13th wedding anniversary.

In honour of the special occasion, the royal couple have taken the opportunity to unveil a never-before-seen photo from their wedding day.

Earlier today, royal fans were treated on social media to a black-and-white portrait of the Prince and Princess from April 29, 2011.

The image showcases the happy couple beaming for photographer Millie Pilking in Buckingham Palace, following their ceremony.

“13 years ago today!”, the couple’s social media team penned alongside the photo.

Meanwhile, photographer Millie Pilking added: “Wishing the Prince and Princess of Wales the very happiest wedding anniversary. Can’t believe it is 13 years ago almost to the hour, that I took this portrait. So excited and honoured that they should wish to share it.”

Following the reveal of the previously unseen photo, many royal fans have been taking to Prince William and Princess Kate’s comments section to express their delight.

”Oh thank you for sharing this with us! Beautiful!! Happy Anniversary to a wonderful couple,” one follower penned.

“What a lovely surprise. Happy 13th to you two! May there be many more happy years to come,” another responded.

”Happy anniversary, thank you for this lovely unseen picture,” a third fan added.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ wedding anniversary comes one month after Kate revealed that she is receiving chemotherapy treatment for cancer.

In a video message released on March 22, the 42-year-old stated that after undergoing abdominal surgery, doctors discovered that “cancer had been present”.

“William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately, for the sake of our young family,” the mum-of-three noted.

”It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them,” she explained, adding: “Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance.”