Fans react as Peter Andre shares update on newborn daughter’s name

Peter Andre has shared an update on trying to choose a name for his newborn daughter.

The Mysterious Girl singer announced last week that his wife Emily MacDonagh had given birth to their third child, but revealed they didn’t have a name for her yet.

The couple already share 10-year-old Amelia and seven-year-old Theo together, while Peter is also a dad to two older children – 16-year-old Princess and 18-year-old Junior.

Following on from revealing the birth of their baby girl, Peter and Emily have admitted they’re still struggling to come up with a name for their bundle of joy because 'she doesn't look like any of the name they thought of'.

Andre posted a photo of himself and Emily in hospital attire to his 1.9M Instagram followers from moments before she gave birth.

In the comments, many fans were asking whether or not they’ve decided on a name for their newest addition, to which the 51-year-old confessed they still hadn't.

After one fan wrote congratulatory messages and gave name suggestions, Peter replied to the comment, saying, “STILL no name. It's driving us nuts”.

Another commenter wrote, “Any name picked up for your sweet little Baby yet??”.

Peter responded with, “Still no name. Literally struggling. She doesn’t look like any one the names we have thought of”.

After Peter revealed he and Emily are yet to name their daughter, many fans shared their reactions, with most suggesting monikers and others confessing how excited they are to hear the name.

One fan said, “Congratulations to both you have a lovely family you can tell you are a solid unit can't wait to know what you call your little girl”.

“I can’t wait to hear what she is going to be called”, penned a second fan.

Another added, “Congratulations to you both, she's gorgeous xx hope you pick her name soon”.

When Peter announced the birth of his and Emily’s little one last week, he revealed, “We feel so overwhelmed right now. So happy to welcome our beautiful girl to the family. Mum and daughter are doing amazing. Born Tuesday 2nd April 2024, 7lb 3oz and thankfully very healthy”.

“Baby has been spoilt with cuddles from Junior, Princess, Amelia and Theo who are all in love with their new little sister. As parents, we couldn’t be happier. Only thing is…. She has no name yet. Help !”.