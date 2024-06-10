Fans react as Netflix unveils cast for Agatha Christie series

A new Agatha Christie adaptation is on the way!

Netflix has confirmed that they are adapting the hit crime novelist’s book from 1929, titled The Seven Dials Mystery.

Billed as “Agatha Christie for a whole new generation,” the streaming service has partnered with Broadchurch creator and writer Chris Chibnall for the series.

Earlier today, Netflix took to social media to confirm the exciting news, as well as to announce the first cast members of The Seven Dials Mystery.

With a snap of BAFTA Rising Star Mia McKenna-Bruce, Netflix revealed that she will lead the cast as Lady Eileen ‘Bundle’ Brent – a young, determined sleuth. Mia has previously risen to fame in the likes of How To Have Sex and Persuasion.

Speaking about her excitement for the upcoming project, the 26-year-old exclaimed: “Chris Chibnall’s scripts are brilliant, and I am thrilled to be part of this new interpretation of the iconic Agatha Christie’s storytelling.”

Alongside Mia, Helena Bonham Carter – best known for her roles in The Crown, Harry Potter and Enola Holmes – will star as Lady Caterham, while The Responder and Sherlock actor Martin Freeman will portray Battle.

In its official logline for The Seven Dials Mystery, Netflix writes: “England. 1925. At a lavish country house party, a practical joke appears to have gone horribly, murderously wrong. It will be up to the unlikeliest of sleuths – the fizzingly inquisitive Lady Eileen ‘Bundle’ Brent – to unravel a chilling plot that will change her life, cracking wide open the country house mystery.”

They add: “A witty, epic and fast-paced drama from the Queen Of Crime, Agatha Christie, is brought to life in a thrilling new version for Netflix.”

Following the exciting news, many fans have been taking to Instagram to express their thoughts so far.

“Oh yessss!! Throw all the Agatha Christie’s at me Netflix, I. Am. Ready!!!!” one fan commented.

“That's my favorite Agatha Christie book, I'm so excited,” another replied.

Filming for The Seven Dials Mystery will begin this summer, with more casting to be announced.