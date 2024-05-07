Fans react as Netflix releases casting news for Wednesday season 2

Wednesday season two is finally on its way!

Following its incredible success worldwide with its premiere in November 2022, Netflix’s hit series Wednesday is now in production for its second season.

The series, which follows beloved The Addams Family character Wednesday Addams as she navigates life at Nevermore Academy, was officially renewed for a second season in January of last year.

Now, alongside the news that production on a new season has begun, Netflix has also confirmed that the cast is also about to get even more star-studded!

Earlier today, the streaming giant announced that actors including Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter and Noah Taylor will be joining Wednesday as new series regulars. It is not yet known which roles the actors will be taking on.

Netflix has also revealed that Wednesday’s second season will feature seven big names as guest stars.

They include actors such as Joanna Lumley and Thandiwe Newton, as well as Frances O’Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo and Joonas Suotamo. Christopher Lloyd, who appeared in the original The Addams Family film in 1991, will also have a cameo.

Of course, Jenna Ortega has been confirmed to return to the role of Wednesday Addams. She will be rejoined by Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, who have all been promoted to series regulars.

Following the exciting production updates, many Wednesday viewers have been taking to social media to express their thoughts.

“Thank God it’s finally in production,” one fan praised on X, formerly Twitter.

“Woah. Some insane additions there!” another exclaimed.

Wednesday’s first season was a runaway hit for Netflix, and it continues to hold the record of most hours viewed in a week for an English-language Netflix series. 341 million hours of Wednesday were watched in its first week of release, equating to more than 50 million households.

While producers are still remaining tight-lipped about the plot, it is believed that fans will have to wait until next year for Wednesday season two.