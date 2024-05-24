Fans react as Netflix confirms title for third Knives Out film

Knives Out 3 is on the way!

Following the success of Netflix’s sequel to murder-mystery film Knives Out, the streaming service has announced that a third film is being made.

Knives Out was originally released in 2019 and starred Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc, a detective who is tasked with solving the murder of a crime novelist, while also uncovering some dark truths about the victim’s family.

Credit: Lionsgate

Then, after Netflix acquired the rights to the franchise, a sequel was released on the streaming service in 2022. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery saw Benoit Blanc travel to a tech billionaire’s private island, after one of his guests ends up dead.

Now, two years after the last Knives Out tale, Netflix has revealed the first official details about the third film in the series.

Earlier today, the producers behind the highly-anticipated movie took to social media to release a brief teaser, voiced by Daniel Craig as Detective Blanc.

“In the beginning, the knives came out. Then behold, the glass was shattered. But my most dangerous case yet is about to be revealed,” he hints, before it is unveiled that the new sequel’s title is Wake Up Dead Man, A Knives Out Mystery.

The video goes on to confirm that “Daniel Craig returns as Benoit Blanc”, and that the franchise’s original writer and director, Rian Johnson, is also on board for the third film.

Aside from Craig, the casting for Wake Up Dead Man is not yet known. However, the Knives Out films are known to be star-studded, with previous casting including Jamie Lee Curtis, Hugh Grant, Ana de Armas and the late Christopher Plummer.

Following the first teaser, many Knives Out fans have taken to social media to share their excitement.

“Omg another one. Yessss,” one fan commented on Instagram.

“Now let’s start the casting predictions,” another exclaimed.

While a release date has yet to be confirmed, Netflix has detailed that fans can expect Wake Up Dead Man to premiere next year.