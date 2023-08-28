Fans react as Maya Jama & Stormzy go public with their rekindling

Fans have been reacting to Maya Jama and Stormzy’s recent rekindling!

The Love Island host and rapper superstar ended their relationship in 2019. Ever since their breakup, fans of the celebrity couple have been wondering if they could ever get back together in the future.

Well, it now appears as though they finally have their answer, as Maya and Stormzy have been spotted in public, looking loved-up together.

In recent days, fans had been speculating that the pair were on holiday together in Greece, as both Maya and Stormzy posted videos on social media showcasing an identical villa.

Credit: Maya Jama Instagram

It has since been confirmed that the lovebirds are indeed on holiday together, and that their romance is back on.

In images obtained by MailOnline, the 29-year-old TV presenter and 30-year-old Vossi Bop hitmaker can be seen strolling through the streets of Hydra Island together, holding hands and smiling.

Since the reveal of their adorable snaps, fans of the couple have been taking to social media to express their delight at Maya and Stormzy’s reunion.

“I don’t know them personally, but seeing them back together makes me happy,” one Twitter user penned.

Maya Jama and Stormzy in Greece. pic.twitter.com/xO7QSwBint — @21metgala (@21metgala) August 27, 2023

“Good for them man! That’s what we like to see,” another wrote.

“THEY’RE FINALLY BACK TOGETHER YESSSS,” a third fan exclaimed.

Maya and Stormzy first met at an event in October 2014, and a few months later, the pair began to date. The couple continued their romance for four years, before calling it quits in 2019.

Credit: Maya Jama Instagram

Stormzy has remained open in the past about his regret with his relationship with Maya.

“My break-up, that was probably the biggest catalyst for growth as a man,” the BRIT award winner stated in an interview with Louis Theroux last year.

“It was like, OK, you made a mistake and you lose someone you loved, someone you cared for, someone who is special to you,” he added at the time.