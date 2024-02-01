Fans react as Love is Blind stars reflect on ‘surreal’ wedding day

Viewers of Love is Blind have been sharing their joyous reactions online after a fan-favourite couple open up about their wedding day.

Bliss Poureetezadi-Goytowski and Zack Goytowski met during season 4 of the hit Netflix show and tied the knot during the series. They later renewed their vows in 2023 with a private ceremony at the same location of their original wedding.

Since leaving the show, the couple have shared an insight into their relationship on social media, and in November, announced the wonderful news that they're expecting their first child together.

Now, Bliss has been reflecting on the day she married Zack and unveiled new gorgeous images from the special day, much to the delight of fans.

Taking to Instagram, she opened up to her 713K followers and said, “I watched our wedding episode last night and it has me deep in my feels. It was so beautifully surreal watching me and Zack say “I do” while I sat on the couch pregnant with our baby”.

“Feeling so nostalgic. So let me take you back to summer time, when we had a little secret growing inside. Being back at our wedding venue and sharing private vows made all the more meaningful knowing our little baby angel was there with us too”.

Bliss added, “It’s amazing how far we’ve come from our wedding day, the depth of our love ever deeper and a little human we created together on the way. Life’s wild y’all! Feeling so grateful for this life”.

Fans rushed to the comments to share their joy that Bliss and Zack’s relationship worked out during Love is Blind and that they’re still together to this day.

One fan wrote, “My favorite couple from love is blind! You two are absolutely beautiful together”.

“Obsessed with y’all!! Love your love story & always will. Y’all are literally a beautiful testament to Love is Blind. It truly is”, said another fan.

A third added, “You two are my absolute faves!! So happy for you both! Continued blessings”.

Zack also commented on his wife’s post to admit, “I’ll never forget the drive back my love. You are so incredibly strong. I can’t wait to tell our baby the stories of what their mother went through to bring them into this world”.

On the anniversary of their marriage last year, Bliss penned a sweet tribute to her other half, explaining how special their wedding day was to her.

“I always knew you were my person. We found each other again as I know our souls always will. 5.9.2022 is the most special day of my life. The day I married the love of my life, man of my dreams!”.

“They say when you know, you know. I feel it deep in my bones, in my soul. I am forever your’s. You are the absolute best person I know”.

The expectant mum continued, “The way you always see the good in everyone, the grace you give, your passion for knowledge, it inspires me everyday. I am in awe of you, still. I love our story, exactly as it happened. You are everything. Happy 1st anniversary my beautiful man!”.