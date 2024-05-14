Fans react as Leigh-Anne Pinnock shares snaps from family holiday

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has revealed a rare glimpse into her life as a mum!

The Little Mix singer welcomed twin daughters into the world in August 2021, alongside her husband Andre Gray.

The couple continue to keep their toddlers away from the public spotlight, choosing not to divulge their names or share their faces online.

However, Leigh-Anne still occasionally posts glimpses of her life with her little ones, and now fans have been reacting to the latest update.

Last night, the 32-year-old took to Instagram to post several photos and videos from her recent holiday to Saudi Arabia.

Alongside some wholesome family snaps, Leigh-Anne also included an adorable video of her twins playing in the swimming pool, as well as taking their own toy prams out for walks.

“Familyyyyyy,” the Shout Out To My Ex hitmaker simply wrote in her caption.

Following the heartwarming update, many of Leigh-Anne’s 10.1M followers have since been expressing their delight in her comments section.

“Awwwww the girls are getting so big what!!!” one fan commented.

“The bond these girls are gonna have makes me cry already!!” another exclaimed.

“Seeing the girls grow up in front of our eyes is amazing,” a third follower agreed.

Leigh-Anne and Andre initially surprised their fans in May 2021 when they announced that they were expecting their first child together.

Then, just three months later, the couple shocked their fans further when they confirmed that they had welcomed twins, writing at the time: “We asked for a miracle, we were given two.”

Speaking on Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place podcast last November, the popstar went on to explain the importance of speaking up about racism, especially for her daughters.

“I have children now that I have to show that to too. So if I can keep talking about it and make sure that these things don’t happen again to affect them, I’m going to do that. My children are so fearless. Like, they’re two and I always think to myself, ‘What would they do?’” she reflected.