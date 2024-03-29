Fans react as Keke Palmer reveals son Leo’s adorable milestone

Keke Palmer has shared an adorable milestone from her son Leo!

In February of last year, the former True Jackson, VP star gave birth to her son Leodis ‘Leo’ Andrellton, alongside her now-ex boyfriend Darius Jackson.

After celebrating her firstborn’s birthday last month, Keke has now revealed a glimpse into a huge milestone that he recently hit.

The proud mum took to her Instagram account earlier today to post a video clip of herself holding Leo on her hip, with her own face covered in fake blood from a day of filming.

“Why do you always play shy, brother? You is not shy, brother!” the 30-year-old teased, before asking her baby boy: “Does mommy look good with the blood on her face?”

Leo then delights his mum as he sweetly responds: “Mama!”

“I’m not crying YOU ARE,” Keke gushed in the caption of the video.

Following the heartwarming footage, many of Keke’s 14.1M followers have been taking to her comments section to express their delight.

Influencer Brittney Elena chose to ask if this was “the first time” Leo said “mama”, to which Keke clarified: “Saying it so clear yes!”

“As a mom, I remember that feeling all too well!!!! That first ‘mama’ hits different!” one follower exclaimed.

“The best feeling in the world,” another replied.

After initially announcing her pregnancy to the world while hosting Saturday Night Live in December 2022, Keke later went on to welcome Leo on February 25, 2023.

Last month, the Nope star unveiled a glimpse into Leo’s first birthday by posting an emotional tribute.

On Instagram, Keke penned at the time: “Even with all the pain and suffering one has to experience here. I will do it over and over again, because I know that I’d be with YOU!”

The actress added: “It’s so easy to say no, it’s so easy to say GOODBYE. But I say YES and I say HELLO to LIFE because of YOU! I’m so happy for my son. Thank you God. I love you so much buddy.”