Fans react as Jonathan Bailey stars in new Wicked trailer

Oz’s ‘most eligible bachelor’ has been introduced to Wicked fans.

A first look at Bridgerton actor Jonathan Bailey’s character, Fiyero, has been released, leaving fans to share their reactions to the insight online.

In a brand new trailer from the highly-anticipated movie musical, viewers have been introduced to Jonathan’s charming character for the first time ahead of the film’s release.

The video snippet begins with Glinda (Ariana Grande) excitedly finding out that Fiyero has been spotted nearby as she reads a newspaper headline that says, “Prince Fiyero spotted at Shiz”.

Credit: Universal Pictures

The message, “Meet Oz’s most eligible bachelor”, flashes on-screen as Glinda seems enamoured by his presence at her university.

Fiyero announces, “I see that the responsibility to corrupt my fellow students falls to me”.

While Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) is less than impressed by Fiyero’s presence, she tells him, “You pretend to be shallow and self-absorbed”.

He cheekily responds to her by stating, “Uh, excuse me, there is no pretence here. I happen to be genuinely self-absorbed and deeply shallow”.

Many viewers shared their thoughts on the insight into Bailey’s character on social media, with many praising his acting capabilities.

Credit: Universal Pictures

One fan wrote, “I love jonathan Bailey's acting so much, he sells his characters so easily, so glad he was cast”.

“So incredibly happy for Jonathan!!! I was so happy when he got cast in this one!! I started watching him in Bridgerton and then Fellow Travelers and now Wicked!! How exciting!!”, penned a second fan.

Another commenter said, “It makes me so happy that they seem to be keeping a lot of the dialogue from the show in the film, love THAT Fiyero line”.

Since the movie adaptation of the hit musical will be split into two parts by director Jon M. Chu, Wicked: Part One will hit theatres on November 22, 2024, while Part Two is set to be released on November 26, 2025.

Watch the new trailer below:

Feature image credit: Universal Pictures