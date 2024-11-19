Fans react as ITV announces release date for Dua Lipa TV special

ITV have finally confirmed a release date for their upcoming special with Dua Lipa!

On October 17, the Don’t Start Now hitmaker took to the stage at the Royal Albert Hall to perform some of her biggest hits with The Heritage Orchestra, in front of thousands of her fans.

At the time, the concert – which also featured a special appearance by Sir Elton John – was rumoured to be recorded for a new TV special.

Then, on October 23, ITV confirmed that they had secured the rights to broadcast the recording of the one-off concert, and that it would be airing before the end of this year.

Now, the broadcaster has finally confirmed when fans can expect An Evening With Dua Lipa to air!

Earlier today, the team behind the highly-anticipated special took to social media to share a sneak peek image from the concert, which sees Dua wearing a showstopping red gown on stage.

“The band, the Heritage Orchestra and the iconic Sir Elton John for one night only, at the Royal Albert Hall. Are you ready!?” ITV teased in their caption, before going on to share its release date.

“Watch An Evening with Dua Lipa, Sunday 8th December at 8pm on ITV1 and stream on ITVX,” they penned further.

Following the exciting update, Dua Lipa revealed that she will also be releasing a companion album, which will contain live recordings of each song from her ITV special.

Writing on Instagram, the 29-year-old gushed: “IT'S OFFICIAL, LIVE FROM THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL, THE ALBUM, 6 DECEMBER.”

Dua continued: “Hearing my songs and performing them in this form for the first time was the most special experience, and now they're yours, pre-order now!!!”

Many fans have since been reacting to Dua’s news, with one exclaiming on Instagram: “I’m so ready!”

“I’ve been waiting for this day!” another commented.

An Evening With Dua Lipa will air on ITV1 on December 8.