Fans react as Grace Dent steps in as co-host of Celebrity MasterChef

The BBC has announced that Grace Dent will be replacing Gregg Wallace on the next series of Celebrity MasterChef.

Last month, the broadcaster revealed that Gregg – who hosts MasterChef and Celebrity MasterChef with John Torode, as well as MasterChef: The Professionals – had stepped away from his role with immediate effect, as he became the subject of an investigation into misconduct allegations.

Gregg has denied the allegations but is co-operating with the BBC in their investigation. Meanwhile, two festive episodes of Celebrity MasterChef, which Gregg had starred in, were removed ahead of the BBC’s Christmas schedule.

Now, as the inquiry continues, the team behind MasterChef has confirmed that Grace Dent will be stepping into Gregg’s role, with John Torode continuing to co-host.

Grace has already appeared across the MasterChef franchise for the past 10 years, in her role as a food critic.

Earlier today, the BBC took to social media to share the first image of the two new presenters together, alongside official statements from both Grace and John.

In her message, Grace expressed her excitement about being involved in the next series of Celebrity MasterChef, which will be the show’s 20th series.

“I’ve been watching MasterChef since I was a girl sitting with my dad on the sofa. My whole family watches it. It’s all about uncovering and championing talent and to have ended up in this position, is more than a dream to me,” she wrote.

“I’m so excited that I can’t eat, which is severely detrimental to a restaurant critic. I feel very lucky to be stepping in for the next Celebrity MasterChef. I can’t wait to meet the fresh celebrity faces for 2025,” she teased further.

Meanwhile, John Torode has praised his new co-host, adding: “The love of food, the love of MasterChef, and that unquestionable expertise, makes Grace the perfect person to step in alongside me as judge for the forthcoming Celebrity MasterChef series.”

Many fans have since expressed their reactions on Instagram, with one commenting: “Amazing news! You’ll be fab as a judge.”

“Perfect choice if you ask me!” another replied.