Fans react as first trailer is unveiled for Bad Sisters season two

The second season of Bad Sisters is almost here!

Back in 2022, Apple TV+ launched its brand new dark comedy Bad Sisters, with its cast including Sharon Horgan, Eve Hewson and Sarah Greene.

Following its huge success, a second season of Bad Sisters was commissioned, and filming wrapped in Ireland earlier this year.

Now, ahead of the arrival of season two, Apple TV+ has finally released the first official trailer for Bad Sisters’ return! The teaser is available to watch below:

In Apple’s official logline for Bad Sisters season two, they tease that the Garvey sisters – Eva, Grace, Bibi, Ursula and Becka – are still coming to terms with the death of Grace’s abusive husband, John Paul (played by Claes Bang).

“The close-knit Garvey sisters may have moved on but when past truths resurface, the ladies are thrust back into the spotlight, suspicions are at an all-time high, lies are told, secrets revealed and the sisters are forced to work out who they can trust,” the logline states.

Following the release of the trailer, many Bad Sisters fans have been taking to social media to share their reactions so far.

“This is the BEST show and cast! So excited!!” one viewer penned on Instagram.

“Oh need to rewatch season 1 again – super show,” another commented.

“Can’t wait for season 2! Probably the best series I’ve ever watched on tv,” a third fan praised.

On August 19, Apple TV+ released a first look image from Bad Sisters season two. At the time, co-creator, executive producer and co-writer Sharon Horgan confirmed that the second season will be set two years after the events of season one.

To many viewers’ surprise, the image showcased the Garvey sisters attending the wedding of Grace (Anne-Marie Duff) and her new partner. However, speaking to Vanity Fair, Horgan teased that there’s more darkness to come.

“You feel like [Grace] is lit up from the inside. She’s very much surrounded by her family, so she feels very protected — but that all starts to fall apart extremely quickly,” the actress explained.

Season two of Bad Sisters will premiere on Apple TV+ on November 13.