Fans react as Emily Miller & Cam Holmes share baby shower snaps

Emily Miller and her boyfriend Cam Holmes have shared an insight into their baby shower.

The former Too Hot To Handle stars, who met during the second season of the Netflix show, announced that they’re expecting a baby together back in January.

Now, they have delighted fans by showcasing photos from their little one’s baby shower.

On Instagram, Emily unveiled a carousel of sweet photos surrounded by her nearest and dearest to her 2M followers.

In the pictures, Miller wears a stunning one-shouldered white dress, while Cam donned a white shirt and beige trousers.

A bear theme is evident throughout the photos as cupcakes had little bears and the phrase, ‘We can barely wait!’ iced on them.

There was also a giant teddy bear beside brown and blue balloon arches and a poster of a baby bump.

In the caption of the post, Emily wrote, “Our little Miller-Holmes baby shower (quite literally bcos it rained majority of the day)”.

“I didn’t have my phone on me so enjoy the few pictures I managed to capture from our special day and yes my mum finally let me post a picture of her lol”.

The former Netflix star closed off the caption by saying, “Oh and the last picture is the result of Cam wanting to “wet the babies head””, referencing a photo of Cam with his head over a toilet.

Fans and loved ones of Emily and Cam’s flooded the comments with messages, complimenting the gorgeous-looking celebration.

One commenter penned, “Looks like such a special day!”. “This is everything, love this for you guys”, wrote another fan.

A third fan said, “I’m so so so happy for you guys !! I was rooting behind you guys in THTH & I’m so so so happy you guys made it through”.

After announcing her pregnancy in January, Emily confirmed that she is having a baby boy on her and Cam’s Now We’re Talking Baby podcast in March.