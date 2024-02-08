Fans react as Disney announces surprise sequel to Moana

It’s official – we’re getting a Moana sequel!

The hit musical film, set in Polynesia, was originally released back in 2016 and garnered huge success, including two Oscar nominations.

The movie follows Moana, a courageous teenager as she sets off on a journey across the ocean with the demigod Maui to recover the heart of goddess Te Fitti, in order to save her people.

Credit: Disney

In April of last year, actor Dwayne Johnson – who plays Maui in the hit film – confirmed that a live-action version of Moana is in the works. At the time, no plans were confirmed to make a sequel to the beloved animation.

Now, Disney has surprised its fans by announcing that Moana 2 has been made, and that it will be arriving in cinemas later this year.

Last night, the team behind the upcoming sequel took to social media to reveal the release date for Moana 2, and to also share a short teaser for the film.

In the 14 second clip, Moana (voiced by actress Auliʻi Cravalho) can be seen on her beloved island once again, as she blows into a conch shell.

“#Moana2, only in theaters Nov. 27, 2024!” Disney exclaimed in its caption, confirming that fans have just nine months to wait.

Ahead of the brief teaser’s release, Disney’s CEO Bob Iger confirmed the news with a statement on CNBC.

“Moana remains an incredibly popular franchise. We can’t wait to give you more of Moana and Maui when Moana 2 comes to theaters this November,” he praised.

Credit: Disney

In its logline for the upcoming sequel, Disney teases: “After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.”

Following the announcement, many Disney fans have been taking to social media to express their excitement for the unexpected Moana 2.

“AHHHHHHHHH! Excuse me while I go cry in the ocean,” one fan joked on Instagram.

“So exciting! Such an amazing surprise!” another wrote.