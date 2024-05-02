Fans react as Charlotte Dawson reveals new milestone for son Jude

Charlotte Dawson has revealed her son Jude has reached a huge milestone.

The former Ex on the Beach star shares three-year-old Noah and Jude, who was born in July of last year, with her fiancé Matt Sarsfield.

As Charlotte delights fans by sharing an important life update about her youngest son, she has praised her eldest child for being such a good big brother.

While unveiling a heartwarming video to her 1.3M Instagram followers, Dawson has announced that her baby boy has started crawling.

In the adorable clip, little Jude can be seen crawling towards his big brother as Noah cheers him on and gives him a cuddle when he makes his way over to him.

In the caption of the sweet post, Dawson wrote, “Jude is officially off.. he started crawling just before we went away now he’s fully everywhere, let the games begin!!!”.

“Noah loves it & gets so excited he’s crawling to him and playing with him. I have tears rolling down my face watching this.. they both melt my heart into a million pieces. Noah is the best big brother he loves him so much as does Jude”.

Many fans and loved ones flooded the comment section to praise Charlotte’s children.

One commenter said, “It’s so heartwarming watching your two beautiful boys … what a beautiful soul Noah has , a lovely big brother xxx”.

“Best video I've seen in a long time pure happiness your boys have a beautiful bond charlotte you've done so well x”, penned another.

A third fan added, “This is very lovely. Thank you for sharing your sons with us. I love watching them grow”.

Charlotte also proudly shared the footage to her Instagram Stories and wrote, “As you can see Noah is so excited about it. The special bond these two have melts my heart”.