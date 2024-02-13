Fans react as BRITs announce winner of Global Icon Award

The BRIT Awards have announced the winner of their Global Icon Award.

Music fans have shared their joy over the star that was chosen to win the award at the show, which will take place at London's O2 Arena on March 2.

Previous winners of the BRITs Global Icon Award include Elton John, Robbie Williams, David Bowie and Taylor Swift.

Now, it has been announced that Kylie Minogue has been crowned Global Icon for 2024.

The Padam Padam singer’s career has spanned over 30 years and she has sold over 80 million records worldwide.

With 5 billion streams and 9 UK No.1 albums, as well as 3 BRIT Awards, there’s no surprise Minogue has been given this award also.

On the night of the BRITs, Kylie will be presented with an award designed by British visual artist and painter Rachel Jones.

After the news of her award broke, Kylie released a statement to say, “I am beyond thrilled to be honoured with the Global Icon Award and to be joining a roll call of such incredible artists”.

“The UK has always been a home from home so the BRITs have a very special place in my heart”.

She also said, “I have some amazing memories from the awards over the years and I can't wait to be back on the BRITs stage. See you at the O2!”.

Many fans shared their joy for Kylie in the comment section of the BRIT Awards’ recent Instagram post, where they revealed she would be given this amazing title.

The caption of the post not only shares that Klyie is a winner, but also that she’ll be performing on the night.

It reads, “2024 #BRITs Global Icon winner… @kylieminogue! The queen herself will also be taking the stage. you won’t wanna miss it. tune in Sat 2 March”.

One fan wrote, “Global icon is correct”, while a second said, “Well deserved @kylieminogue you're the true queen of australian pop”.

Another commenter added, “The Brits finally confirming what we have known for like forevvveeerr!!! Yaaaasss!! Congrats Madam Padam”.