Fans react as Brian Dowling shares update following big move

Brian Dowling has shared an update following his big move to Dublin with his family.

The Six O’Clock Show host and his Dancing with the Stars judge husband Arthur Gourounlian moved from Straffan to Dublin last week with their daughter Blake.

Now, a week after moving homes, Brian has delighted fans by sharing an insight into the first week in their new house as they prepare to welcome their second child into the world.

Dowling took to Instagram to showcase adorable family photos to his 247K Instagram followers with himself, Arthur and Blake in their new garden.

In the caption of the post, he wrote, “We just about completed our VERY FIRST WEEK in our NEW HOME. It has been FULL ON & I have to say, without @gourounlian, we would have been COMPLETELY LOST!!! He did EVERYTHING”.

“Arthur freely admits he is the King of moving & has notched up an incredible 36 moves in his life so far. I think I’m coming in at 9!!! We are all starting to feel comfortable with our new surroundings & our daily routine”.

“The MOST IMPORTANT person in all of this is Ms Blake & it’s like she’s always lived here. Here we are gathered in our beautiful new garden. Below the gorgeous tree behind us is Blake’s latest obsession, stones!!!!! From holding them to putting them in her pocket to trying to eat them”.

Brian closed off by adding, “Bring on all the happy memories we will cherish here, especially with the arrival of Baby Dowling Gourounlian number 2 in a few weeks. No rest for us as we are still on the hunt for our FOREVER HOME”.

Many fans of the former Big Brother star flooded the comments with well wishes as they settle into their new home.

One commenter penned, “Gorgeous pic xx wishing you many years of happiness in your new home”.

“Best of luck to you 3 in your new home and soon to be 4. Hope you make fabulous memories”, said another fan.

A third added, “Gorgeous family pic – good health & happiness in your new home”.

When previously opening up about embarking on their move, Brian and Arthur described this ‘next adventure’ as a ‘new chapter’ in their lives.