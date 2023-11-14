SHEmazing!
Fans react as Ant and Dec finally confirm lineup for I’m A Celebrity

We finally have our first look at I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Several days ago, the lineup for the upcoming series of the hit ITV reality show was unofficially announced. 

Now, ahead of the start of I’m A Celebrity’s 23rd series on Sunday night, the producers behind the show have finally confirmed the rumoured cast!

Taking to social media last night, the I’m A Celebrity team chose to officially reveal the 10 campmates that will be entering the jungle this week.

Credit: Joel Anderson & Kieron McCarron / ITV

Two of the most controversial castings are politician Nigel Farage, who has been known in the past for his divisive comments, and Britney Spears’ younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears, who has recently been hitting headlines after Britney accused the Zoey 101 star of “capitalising” on her conservatorship.

Joining Nigel and Jamie Lynn in the remote Australian jungle will be JLS popstar Marvin Humes, former EastEnders actress Danielle Harold, This Morning host Josie Gibson, and podcaster and former Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson.

Rounding out the remaining lineup will be First Dates maître d' Fred Sirieix, YouTuber Nella Rose, Hollyoaks actor Nick Pickard and Masterchef food critic Grace Dent.

As this year’s stars were unveiled, co-hosts Ant and Dec penned on social media: “Here we go!!!”

Many fans have also been expressing their thoughts on the casting.

“Decent line up apart from politicians. You shouldn’t allow them on it,” one viewer argued.

“Can’t lie, this is actually a class lineup for the first time in years!!!” another praised.

As each series usually includes 12 celebrities, two more famous faces are set to be announced after the show launches on Sunday night.

While the final two names have yet to be officially confirmed, it is expected that former boxer Tony Bellew and jockey Frankie Dettori will be completing this year’s cast.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! returns this Sunday at 9pm on ITV1.

