Fans react as Adele announces limited run of European concerts

Adele is coming to Europe!

After high demand from fans, the Someone Like You singer has announced a limited run of European concerts.

In July 2022, the Grammy winner hosted two intimate concerts in Hyde Park. Following the release of her album 30 in November of that year, Adele has been performing most weekends in Las Vegas for her residency in Caesars Palace.

Now, as she approaches the end of her Vegas residency in June, Adele has finally announced that she will briefly be returning to Europe to perform.

Earlier today, the 35-year-old took to Instagram to post details of her “exclusive European performances”.

On the weekends of August 2, 3, 9 and 10, the Easy On Me hitmaker will be performing at Messe München in Munich, Germany.

“So a few months ago I got a call about a summer run of shows. I’ve been content as anything with my shows in London’s Hyde Park and my residency in Vegas, so I hadn’t had any other plans. However, I was too curious to not follow up and indulge in this idea,” Adele penned.

“A one off, bespoke pop-up stadium designed around whatever show I want to put on? Ohh!? Pretty much slap bang in the middle of Europe? In Munich? That’s a bit random, but still fabulous! Right after the Euros? Come on England! With the Olympics next door? Go on Simone! And some of my favourite artists playing shows too? Why…YES!! I haven’t played in Europe since 2016!” she exclaimed.

“I couldn’t think of a more wonderful way to spend my summer and end this beautiful phase of my life and career with shows closer to home during such an exciting summer. Guten Tag babes x,” Adele concluded teasingly.

Following her announcement, many Adele followers have been sharing their reactions to the news.

“Not us thinking we would get a tour and it’s literally one place,” one fan joked.

“Munich here we come,” another praised.

Fans can apply for pre-sale access now on Adele’s website, with the pre-sale going live on February 7 at 9am.