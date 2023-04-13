Fans praise Shaughna Phillips for ‘reality’ insight as a new mum

Shaughna Phillips has been keeping it real!

The former Love Island contestant welcomed her first child earlier this month, on April 4. Shaughna is now a mum to a beautiful baby girl named Lucia.

Since giving birth, the 29-year-old hasn’t been afraid to share adorable snaps of herself with Lucia, while wearing no makeup and loungewear.

Now, celebs and fans alike have been praising the new mum for sharing a very honest image from the first week of Lucia’s life.

Taking to her Instagram account last night, Shaughna uploaded a photo of herself sitting upright in bed, fast asleep, with an undrunk cup of tea still in her hand.

“About a week ago…,” the reality star began in her caption. “Thought I’d bless your timeline with some reality,” she clarified further.

Shaughna then went on to share the behind-the-scenes details of the candid snap. “Breast feeding top, maternity nappy, peppermint tea to help the trapped wind in my shoulder (that pain is worse than any contraction I had btw), legs swollen from surgery and tired beyond belief!”, she penned.

“Can we also appreciate how I was able to fall asleep while keeping my cup upright?! Talent,” she teased.

Shaughna concluded her message to her 1.4M followers by expressing her self-doubts as a mum. “I don’t know if I’ll ever feel like I’m not winging it? But thank god for my village,” she praised, referring to her close family and friends.

Many famous faces have since gone on to uplift Shaughna in her comments section by applauding her for her honesty.

“Looking like a boss and a queen if you ask me,” wrote former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison.

“Go on mama – super proud of you & you brought such a perfect little lady into this world,” commented Paige Turley, who competed in the winter 2020 series of Love Island alongside Shaughna.

“Ur amazing,” added podcaster and former Gogglebox star George Baggs.

Well done to Shaughna for being so candid!