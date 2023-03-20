Fans overjoyed to see Bruce Willis in latest video

Many fans were thrilled to see Bruce Willis in high spirits as he celebrated his 68th birthday after his recent diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia.

Bruce’s ex-wife Demi Moore posted the video of the Die Hard actor singing along as his family sang Happy Birthday to him.

The clip finished with Willis blowing out the candles on an apple pie that his wife, Emma Hemming, revealed she got for him.

Sharing the snippet of Bruce’s big day, Demi captioned the post, “Happy birthday, BW! So glad we could celebrate you today. Love you and love our family”.

“Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes — we all feel them”, the Ghost star added.

The video led many fans of the actor to comment on Willis’ good form, sharing their delight to see him looking so well after staying out of the limelight in recent times.

“This is probably just a good moment amongst countless heartbreaking and bleak times… but I’m glad he and the family could have this one. So glad he has an amazing family”, wrote a fan.

A second follower said, “His family are all around him and it’s his birthday so, it’s a great day for him and I’m glad they all get to see him like this if it has been a while”.

“He looks great. Glad he had a good day with his family”, penned another supporter, while a fourth fan added, “So beautiful on so many levels this is true love and a true family. Happy Bruce you are so loved”.

The Paradise City star's wife, Emma, shared a video tribute to her husband showing sweet moments from their relationship over the years.

In the caption she honoured him by saying, “He is pure love. He is so loved. And I’ll be loving him always. Happy Birthday my sweet”.

“My birthday wish for Bruce is that you continue to keep him in your prayers and highest vibrations because his sensitive Pisces soul will feel it. Thank you so much for loving and caring for him too”.

Last month, Bruce’s family updated fans with his dementia diagnosis after sharing he had been diagnosed with aphasia in 2022. They revealed, “Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces”.

“Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead”.