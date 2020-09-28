‘The Last Letter From Your Lover’ is perfect for fans of ‘Me Before You’

If you enjoyed the heart-wrenching romantic drama, Me Before You, then get ready for Jojo Moyes’ next book to screen adaptation, The Last Letter From You Lover.

Netflix announced that they’ll be bringing us this exciting adaptation nearly a year ago, and it’s just come out that the film will be with us next year. Written by the same best-selling author who brought us the widely popular book series-turned film, Me Before You, starring Hollywood actors, Emilia Clarke and Sam Claflin, fans have been eagerly waiting for more news about this intriguing new production.

What’s The Last Letter From Your Lover all about though? Well, the year is 1960. When Jennifer Stirling wakes up in the hospital, she can remember nothing — not the tragic car accident that put her there, not her husband, not even who she is. She feels like a stranger in her own life until she stumbles upon an impassioned letter, signed simply "B", asking her to leave her husband.

Years later, in 2003, a journalist named Ellie discovers the same enigmatic letter in a forgotten file in her newspaper's archives. She becomes obsessed by the story and hopeful that it can resurrect her faltering career. Perhaps if these lovers had a happy ending she will find one to her own complicated love life, too.

A spellbinding, intoxicating love story with a knockout ending, The Last Letter From Your Lover is said to be a sophisticated, page-turning double love story spanning forty years and an unforgettable Brief Encounter for our times.

The excitement doesn’t end there though! The production also has quite an impressive list of names attached to it, making sure it becomes an even greater success than the last. As well as being executive producers, the cast includes Felicity Jones, from The Theory Of Everything and Rogue One, who will play Ellie the journalist, while Big Little Lies star, Shailene Woodley portrays the character of Jennifer Stirling.

The film is directed by Euphoria’s Augustine Frizell and written by Wanderlust's Nick Payne and The Bridge writer Esta Spalding.

While we don’t have an exact release date just yet, according to IMDb, it’s set to premier at some time in 2021.