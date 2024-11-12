Fans moved by Paris Hilton’s touching tribute to her daughter

Paris Hilton’s daughter has turned one year old.

To mark her baby girl’s birthday on November 11, Paris delighted fans by sharing an emotional tribute to London on social media.

The Stars Are Blind singer admitted her ‘wishes came true the moment she held London in her arms’ after she was born.

Taking to Instagram, Hilton unveiled a collection of adorable family photos and videos to her 26.5M followers.

She captioned the sweet post, “One year ago today, an icon was born. My beautiful Baby London, you’ve brought more love, light, and happiness into our lives than I could ever have dreamed”.

“All of my 11:11 wishes came true the moment I held you in my arms. Watching you grow this past year has been the greatest blessing, and I can’t wait for all the magical memories we’ll continue to make together”.

Many fans of the reality star headed to the comments to share their adoration for the moving tribute and pictures.

One fan wrote, “Adorable!!! All of your pics are so full of love”.

“These pictures are perfect!!! What a sweetie. Happy Birthday London”, said a second fan.

Another commenter penned, “Beautiful family! What a wonderful life for your babies. God Bless each one of you”.

Paris is also celebrating her wedding anniversary with her husband Carter on the same day as London’s birthday and shared a heartwarming tribute to mark the special occasion.

“Once upon a time, I found my Prince Charming, and every day since has been a dream come true. From the moment we met, I knew you were my forever”.

“Together, we’ve created a fairytale filled with laughter, adventure, and unconditional love. I’m endlessly grateful for you, Carter, for being my rock, my best friend, and my greatest love”.

The socialite added, “Here’s to another year of magical memories, endless laughter, and love beyond words. Happy Anniversary, my love”.

Paris and Carter welcomed London into the world via surrogate in November of last year. The couple also had their son Phoenix via surrogate in January 2023.