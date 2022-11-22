Fans loving rare pic of Elton John’s husband & sons at last US concert

Sir Elton John has performed his last ever concert in the United States, marking a historic milestone in his long career.

Taking to the stage for the last time at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Elton was joined by his family on stage as the curtain closed.

The 75-year-old’s husband David Furnish shared a snap with their rarely-soon sons to Instagram, which fans have been loving.

With the I'm Still Standing dressed in a glitzy robe that had baseball uniform-esque designs, similar to the outfit he wore when he first performed at the stadium in 1975, his family wore matching get-ups while they were on stage with him.

David wore a baseball jacket with his husband’s name embellished along the back, while their sons, 11-year-old Zachary and nine-year-old Elijah, wore matching blue baseball jackets.

A huge crowd can be seen looking back at the family-of-four as they wave to the sea of people in the audience.

Furnish wrote a touching tribute in the post's caption for John on this huge milestone in his career. He said, “Last night was one of the greatest nights in our family’s life. Elton played and sang magnificently”.

“His brilliant band were flawless, and majestically in step on every single harmonious note. I want to pay tribute and thanks to all our hardworking Rocket team and Elton’s spectacular crew”.

“Everyone has worked so unbelievably hard and do their jobs with such tireless elegance and elite professionalism. None of us could do what we do without them and we are eternally grateful. Thank-you from the bottom of my heart”.

Many famous faces and fans alike headed to the comments to share their thoughts on the incredible show and to say how lovely it was to see the family on stage together.

One fan wrote, “It was a fantastic show and we were all so happy to see you up there together”.

“Love your Boy’s and so Glad they can see what Wonderful Dad’s they both have”, penned a second fan. A third added, “Your boys were a highlight. They are so beautiful and precious!”.

Many celebs also commented on the fabulous concert filled with fireworks and confetti cannons.

Filmmaker Sam Taylor-Johnson said, “I mean incredible and look what a beautiful family”, while singer Shaun Cassidy wrote, “Love this. Boys are beautiful”.