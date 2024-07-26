Fans gush as Stacey Solomon shares never-before-seen wedding photos

Stacey Solomon has shared a never-before-seen glimpse into her wedding day!

On Wednesday (July 24), the Sort Your Life Out host celebrated her second wedding anniversary with her husband, actor Joe Swash.

The couple tied the knot back in 2022 at their home at Pickle Cottage, surrounded by their loved ones.

Now, two years on from her special day, Stacey has thrilled fans by unveiling some never-before-seen photos from her wedding to Joe.

Last night, the 34-year-old took to Instagram to share the stunning images, which showcase the newlyweds looking blissfully in love.

Stacey also chose to include a candid snapshot of their outside reception dinner, as well as an insight into her bridal party fixing her veil before the ceremony.

“Happy Anniversary bub,” Stacey penned in her caption, adding: “2 years down, forever to go.”

Following the adorable reveal, many of Stacey’s 6M followers have been taking to her comments section to express their reactions.

“Absolutely gorgeous, happy anniversary guys, may you share many many more together x,” one fan responded.

“The most beautiful photos! Happy anniversary,” another commented.

“Happy Anniversary Stacey and Joe,” a third fan wished.

Earlier this week, Stacey posted an insight into how she chose to celebrate her second wedding anniversary with Joe.

The former X Factor star organised a stunning outside dinner, complete with decorations from their big day. Stacey also set up a cosy tent in the garden, where they decided to rewatch their wedding video.

“Two years ago today. Was one of the best days of our lives. We got married. In our garden, with our children & loved ones around us. Even Belle was there in my tummy,” she teased in her caption, referring to the pair’s one-year-old daughter.

“Joe it’s actually ridiculous how much I love you & I want to relive that feeling from our wedding every single year,” Stacey continued, adding: “Happy Anniversary bub. Here’s to forever.”