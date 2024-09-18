Fans gush as Olly Murs surprises ‘biggest fan’ who didn’t get tour tickets

Fans have been reacting to a very sweet gesture from hit singer Olly Murs!

Earlier this month, the Dance With Me Tonight hitmaker announced that he is going on tour next year, in celebration of 15 years of his music career.

However, after tickets went on sale last Friday (September 13), one of Olly’s fans took to TikTok to express her devastation that she failed to secure a ticket for his show in London on May 17.

In her video, TikTok user Summer Reeves exclaimed: “You’re not going to believe this. Didn’t get Oasis tickets, and now I didn’t get my Olly Murs tickets. Are you joking me? I know every single Olly Murs song back to front. One second of Olly Murs’ song plays, I know what it is. I love Olly Murs, I’ve seen him before when I saw Take That, and let me tell you, what a man!”

She teased further: “It’s terrible news because I am one of Olly Murs’ biggest fans and I can’t even go to his London show? Come on now, that ain’t on. Honey, this cannot be! If Olly Murs is about anywhere, people, let him know that I’m the number one fan and he’s gotta get me at that show. Even on stage, I could sing with him!”

Now, following Summer’s hilarious plea, Olly has taken the opportunity to respond with a heartwarming gesture.

Earlier today, the 40-year-old took to Instagram and re-shared Summer’s TikTok, with an overlay of himself reacting to her video.

In the caption of his own post, Olly confirmed that he is now personally inviting Summer to attend his London tour date next year.

“SUMMER REEVES I’ve got you covered… I’ll DM ya and sort this out!! This video cracked me up,” he exclaimed.

“I can’t let ya not come to the show!! Plus when I meet ya I want that 1 sec challenge on my songs,” Olly added jokingly.

Following Olly’s response, many of his 4.7M followers have since been praising him for his kind gesture, with one commenting: “She’s brilliant!! Well done Olly!”

“Omg she's hilarious, she deserves those tickets after that video. Brilliant,” another agreed.